At least 27 killed in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv in past day, says police official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:22 IST
At least 27 civilians have been killed in attacks by Russian forces on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian regional police official Serhiy Bolvinov said on Tuesday.

Overall, 170 have been killed across Kharkiv region since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, including five children, he said in an online post.

