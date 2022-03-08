Left Menu

Man killed while thwarting niece's abduction in Odisha

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:26 IST
Man killed while thwarting niece's abduction in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old man has been hacked to death as he tried to rescue his niece from being abducted in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Chandrasekhar village in Rajnagar block of the district late on Monday night, the police said.

The woman, around 18 years old, was sleeping in the verandah of her house when three motorcycle-borne men tried to abduct her. The deceased, identified as Bichitrananda Biswal, was attacked by the three persons with sharp weapons when he tried to save his niece, the police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The police rescued the woman, and the suspects were identified. A search is on to arrest them, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022