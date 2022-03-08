Left Menu

Ukraine central bank buys $673 mln of government war bonds

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's central bank on Tuesday said it had bought 20 billion hryvnias ($673.40 million) of local bonds the government has put on sale to help finance the war effort.

The bank "will if necessary continue to finance critical government expenditures under martial law," it said in a statement. ($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

