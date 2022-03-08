Russia restricts import and export of listed goods and raw materials - Interfax
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday restricting the import and export of specified goods and raw materials "to ensure the security of the Russian Federation", Interfax news agency said.
It did not specify which goods and materials would be restricted. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
