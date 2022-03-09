Left Menu

More than 140 U.S. lawmakers urge speedy action on chips funding

A bipartisan group of more than 140 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged leaders in Congress to approve $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor chips production and research. The lawmakers urged leaders to "immediately begin negotiations to allow votes in the House and Senate as soon as possible."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:00 IST
More than 140 U.S. lawmakers urge speedy action on chips funding
  • Country:
  • United States

A bipartisan group of more than 140 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged leaders in Congress to approve $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor chips production and research. The U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill https://www.reuters.com/business/us-house-leaders-set-unveil-chips-china-competition-bill-2022-01-25 aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and $52 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The funding will "help prevent future shortages that cause GDP drag, job losses, more expensive consumer goods, and national security vulnerabilities," said a letter https://matsui.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/matsui.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/20220308%20-%20CHIPS%20letter_0.pdf signed by lawmakers including Representative Doris Matsui and Senator Mark Warner, both Democrats, and Republican Representative Michael McCaul and Senator John Cornyn. The lawmakers urged leaders to "immediately begin negotiations to allow votes in the House and Senate as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022