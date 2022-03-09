More than 140 U.S. lawmakers urge speedy action on chips funding

A bipartisan group of more than 140 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged leaders in Congress to approve $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor chips production and research. The U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill https://www.reuters.com/business/us-house-leaders-set-unveil-chips-china-competition-bill-2022-01-25 aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and $52 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The funding will "help prevent future shortages that cause GDP drag, job losses, more expensive consumer goods, and national security vulnerabilities," said a letter https://matsui.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/matsui.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/20220308%20-%20CHIPS%20letter_0.pdf signed by lawmakers including Representative Doris Matsui and Senator Mark Warner, both Democrats, and Republican Representative Michael McCaul and Senator John Cornyn. The lawmakers urged leaders to "immediately begin negotiations to allow votes in the House and Senate as soon as possible."

