Texas man guilty for role in assault on U.S. Capitol in landmark win for prosecutors

A Texas man who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump supporters was found guilty for his role in the attack on Tuesday, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first such case to go before a jury.

