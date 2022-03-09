Ukraine has blocked many Russian attempts to seize Mykolayiv city, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the southern regional capital of Mykolayiv in attacks that have been repulsed by Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said on Tuesday.
"They'd need ten times more force to take Mykolayiv," he said in a televised briefing.
