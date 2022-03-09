Left Menu

Civilian evacuation from besieged Mariupol fails again, says Ukraine deputy PM

Updated: 09-03-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:31 IST
Ukrainian authorities were once again not able to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainain city of Mariupol on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, describing the humanitarian situation in the besieged city as catastrophic.

Humanitarian corridors from Mariupol offered by Russia that lead to Russian or Belarusian territory are unacceptable, she said in a televised briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

