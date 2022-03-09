Ukraine President thanks Biden for banning Russia energy products, wants others to do same
09-03-2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday thanked President Joe Biden for banning Russian oil, coal and gas from U.S. markets and urged other nations to follow suit.
"Thank you United States and the President for your personal leadership and this decisive blow to the heart of Putin's military machine," he tweeted.
