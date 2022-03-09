Left Menu

Ukraine President thanks Biden for banning Russia energy products, wants others to do same

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:48 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday thanked President Joe Biden for banning Russian oil, coal and gas from U.S. markets and urged other nations to follow suit.

"Thank you United States and the President for your personal leadership and this decisive blow to the heart of Putin's military machine," he tweeted.

