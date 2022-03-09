BRIEF-Pepsico Explores Options For Russian Business As Ukraine Crisis Deepens - WSJ

March 8 (Reuters) -

* PEPSICO EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR RUSSIAN BUSINESS AS UKRAINE CRISIS DEEPENS - WSJ

