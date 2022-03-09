Left Menu

Iran vows to avenge two IRGC members killed in Israeli attack in Syria -Press TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 01:00 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) vowed to avenge the death of two of its members in an Israeli air strike in Syria, state-run Press TV reported on Tuesday.

An Israeli attack on the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian state media reported citing a military source.

