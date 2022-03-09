Iran vows to avenge two IRGC members killed in Israeli attack in Syria -Press TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 01:00 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) vowed to avenge the death of two of its members in an Israeli air strike in Syria, state-run Press TV reported on Tuesday.
An Israeli attack on the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian state media reported citing a military source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran, Russia, Qatar have big gas reservoirs, minister says, but cannot predict market future
VilCart reaches over 45,000 kirana stores in Karnataka
Syria supports Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions
Iran's Raisi calls on international community to reject US sanctions
Nuclear accord must lift all sanctions harming Iran's economy -government spokesman