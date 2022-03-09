Left Menu

6 drug peddlers held in Jammu, over 10 kg of contraband seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 01:01 IST
Six people, including a woman, were arrested here on charges of drug peddling and over 10 kg of ganja and heroin was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

During patrolling, a police team noticed the suspicious movement of a woman identified as Ladoo alias Lakshmi and stopped her following which over six kg of ganja was seized from her, they said.

The woman was arrested and a case was registered at Bahu Fort Police Station, they said.

In another incident, a police team arrested Sachin Chouhan in Akhnoor after over two kg of ganja was seized from him.

In another case, one Raj Kumar was apprehended in Pounichak and over 1 kg of ganja was seized from him, they said.

Police also arrested three drug peddlers -- Narvir, Amarjeet and Yasir Ali -- at Beli Charana and Chowk Chubutra areas of the city and recovered 59 grams of heroin from them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

