6 drug peddlers held in Jammu, over 10 kg of contraband seized

Six people, including a woman, were arrested here on charges of drug peddling and over 10 kg of ganja and heroin was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

During patrolling, a police team noticed the suspicious movement of a woman identified as Ladoo alias Lakshmi and stopped her following which over six kg of ganja was seized from her, they said.

The woman was arrested and a case was registered at Bahu Fort Police Station, they said.

In another incident, a police team arrested Sachin Chouhan in Akhnoor after over two kg of ganja was seized from him.

In another case, one Raj Kumar was apprehended in Pounichak and over 1 kg of ganja was seized from him, they said.

Police also arrested three drug peddlers -- Narvir, Amarjeet and Yasir Ali -- at Beli Charana and Chowk Chubutra areas of the city and recovered 59 grams of heroin from them, they said.

