Poland's government says it's ready to hand over all its MIG-29 fighter jets to a US air base in Germany.
PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 01:09 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland on Tuesday said it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, apparently agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine's military. Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly Soviet-era fighter jets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
