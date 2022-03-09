McConnell sees Ukraine aid package at $14 billion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 01:19 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that lawmakers will consider $14 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of sweeping legislation that would also fund the federal government and address the COVID-19 pandemic.
McConnell told reporters the $14 billion would include loan guarantees to help NATO allies including Poland purchase American aircraft to replace warplanes transferred to Ukraine.
