McConnell sees Ukraine aid package at $14 billion

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that lawmakers will consider $14 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of sweeping legislation that would also fund the federal government and address the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell told reporters the $14 billion would include loan guarantees to help NATO allies including Poland purchase American aircraft to replace warplanes transferred to Ukraine.

