Russia ready to open human corridors from five Ukrainian cities -Tass cites senior official

Russian forces will stop firing from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday and are ready to provide human corridors so people can leave Kyiv and four other cities, Tass news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Tuesday.

Information about corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol will be sent to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, the official said.

