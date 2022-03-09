Left Menu

U.S. says wasn't pre-consulted on Poland's decision to give fighter jets to Washington

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 02:12 IST
Poland's decision to put all its MIG-29 jets at the disposal of the United States was not pre-consulted with Washington, State Department Undersecretary Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday, even though the administration had been discussing Ukraine's broader request for Polish aircraft.

"To my knowledge, it wasn't pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us," she said at a hearing of Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I look forward when this hearing is over to getting back to my desk and seeing how we will respond to this proposal of theirs to give the planes to us," she said.

