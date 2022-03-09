Left Menu

Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew is dismissed, Britain says no public funds in settlement

Updated: 09-03-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 03:21 IST
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage, as Britain's finance ministry confirmed that no public funds were used in their settlement. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court dismissed the case following a request from Andrew and Giuffre.

