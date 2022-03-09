Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew is dismissed, Britain says no public funds in settlement
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage, as Britain's finance ministry confirmed that no public funds were used in their settlement. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court dismissed the case following a request from Andrew and Giuffre.
