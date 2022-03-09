Left Menu

Japan may exit Sakhalin energy projects to stop Russia's aggression

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-03-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 07:27 IST
Japan may exit Sakhalin energy projects to stop Russia's aggression
  • Japan

Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday that Tokyo may consider pulling out of the "Sakhalin projects", referring to energy projects on Russia's Sakhalin Island, if that helps stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Hagiuda made the comment during a parliament session.

