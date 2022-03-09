Hong Kong leader urges suitable timing for mass testing effort
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-03-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 09:22 IST
Compulsory mass testing for coronavirus would be useful but needs to be done at a suitable time, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday, following anxiety among the 7.4 million residents of the financial hub bracing for a citywide lockdown.
