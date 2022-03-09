Delhi: Minor allegedly raped by former IB officer in Karol Bagh area

A 60-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital on the pretext of providing a job to her, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday. According to police, the accused raped the minor at a hotel in Karol Bagh where she was called on the pretext of getting a job.

Following the incident, the victim went home and registered a complaint at Karol Bagh Police Station. The Delhi Police registered a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Police said that the accused is absconding after the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

