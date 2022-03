BRIEF-Biden Says U.S. Is Bringing Gustavo Cardenas And Jorge Fernandez, Who Were Wrongfully Detained In Venezuela, Back To Country

March 9 (Reuters) -

* STATEMENT OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ON RETURN OF AMERICAN DETAINEES FROM VENEZUELA

* BIDEN SAYS U.S. IS BRINGING GUSTAVO CARDENAS AND JORGE FERNANDEZ, 2 AMERICANS WHO WERE WRONGFULLY DETAINED IN VENEZUELA, BACK TO COUNTRY - WHITE HOUSE

