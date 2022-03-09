Ukraine: Plant staff forced to record address
He said the Ukrainian staff are physical and emotionally exhausted. Russia describes the war as a special military operation and says it is conducting targeted attacks.
Ukraine's energy minister said Russian forces that now control a Ukrainian nuclear plant are forcing the exhausted staff to record an address that they plan to use for propaganda purposes.
Russian troops have been in control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, since seizing it an attack on Friday that set a building on fire and raised fears of a nuclear disaster. It was later determined that no radiation was released.
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station. He said the Ukrainian staff is "physical and emotionally exhausted." Russia describes the war as a "special military operation" and says it is conducting targeted attacks. Halushchenko's reference to propaganda appears to refer to Russian efforts to show it is not endangering Ukrainian civilians or infrastructure.
