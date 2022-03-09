Left Menu

Budget going to be as per people's expectations, says MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda

Before presenting the Budget in the State Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said the budget is going to be as per the expectations of the people.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2022 10:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Before presenting the Budget in the State Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said the budget is going to be as per the expectations of the people. Speaking to ANI today before the Budget presentation, he said, "The budget is going to be as per the expectations of the people. All the sections of the society will be catered to in this budget."

Prior to this, Jagdish Devda performed a puja at his residence. The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on March 7. The session began with a customary address by Governor Mangubhai C Patel.

The House will have 13 sittings during the state's budget session in total which will conclude on March 25, an official notification informed earlier. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

