Evacuation from Ukraine's Sumy to continue on Weds -regional governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 10:58 IST
A humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy will continue to function on Wednesday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.
About 5,000 people rode buses out of the northeastern city on Tuesday after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on the corridor, he said, and about 1,000 cars were also able to leave, moving towards the city of Poltava.
