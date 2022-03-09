Left Menu

J-K: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed NIA officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed NIA officials on Wednesday. NIA officials said that the places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer.

"Among places being raided presently are the residences of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer," NIA officials stated. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

