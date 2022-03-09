Left Menu

Iran condemns Israel's attack in Damascus -ISNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:11 IST
Iran condemns Israel's attack in Damascus -ISNA
Iran has condemned Israel's recent attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, its semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, quoting foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Monday's attack killed two civilians and caused some damage, Syrian state media have said.

