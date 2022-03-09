UAE minister, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine -report
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates discussed developments in Ukraine and ways to strengthen two-way ties during a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the state news agency said.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Blinken discussed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- U.S.
- State
- state news agency
- Ukraine
- Antony Blinken
- Ukrainian
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap
UN Security Council to meet urgently on Ukraine crisis
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
US STOCKS-Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions