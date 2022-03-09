Left Menu

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children in 5-12 age group: Official sources

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 5-12 year age group, official sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:51 IST
Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children in 5-12 age group: Official sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 5-12 year age group, official sources said on Wednesday.

The data has been submitted by the company to the Subject Expert Committee for beneficiaries between 5-12 years of age, the sources told ANI. Recently, the Subject Expert Committee recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the age group of 12 to 18 years under certain conditions.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to give final EUA to Corbevax soon. The SEC recommended EUA only after seeing the safety and immunogenicity data amongst this group. The expected cost of the vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. It will be administered two times within prescribed intervals.

The sources told ANI that the Central government has already purchased about 5 crore Biological E vaccines Corbevax and also delivered them to some states. Vaccine maker Biological E applied for the phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials during the month of September 2021 last year.

India reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today, "More than 18.69 lakh doses (18,69,103) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 179.33 crore (1,79,33,99,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022