Iran: Killing Iranian forces revenge by Israel will be taken

Irans foreign ministry strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital.The foreign ministrys website quoted ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying revenge for the Monday strike will definitely be taken.The Guard in a statement late Tuesday identified the two dead men as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's foreign ministry strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital.

The foreign ministry's website quoted ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying revenge for the Monday strike will definitely be taken.

The Guard in a statement late Tuesday identified the two dead men as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad. It said in the same statement that Israel would ''pay for this crime." Hundreds of Iranian forces have died in combat against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. Iran says its forces there are only advisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

