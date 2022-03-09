Swedish economy shrank 0.3% in January from December - Statistics Office
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:38 IST
Sweden's economy shrank by 0.3% in January from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data from the Statistics Office published on Wednesday showed.
Economic activity was 4.6% higher in January than in the same month in 2021.
