Left Menu

Gujarat: Govt presented copy-paste budget, says Hardik Patel

Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel on Wednesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government by terming the budget introduced in Assembly session a "copy-paste" like previous years as there is no policy on unemployment issue.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:45 IST
Gujarat: Govt presented copy-paste budget, says Hardik Patel
Working president of the Congress party in Gujarat, Hardik Patel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel on Wednesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government by terming the budget introduced in Assembly session a "copy-paste" like previous years as there is no policy on unemployment issue. He also claimed that the state government does not work hard for creating employment opportunities.

"There was a hope for employment among youths when the budget was going to unveil today but once again, a copy-past budget has been introduced like previous years. There is no mention of employment opportunities in the budget. Gujarat government does not work hard for providing jobs," Patel said while addressing a press conference today. He said, "The state government has no preparation and policy on unemployment. Every year, around 75,000-80,000 young people graduate in the state."

Taking into notice the paper-leak issue, Patel said, "If the state government recruitment process takes place, then examination paper surfaces in the public domain. There should be proper legislation on the paper-leak issue. Youth will raise voices against these issues in the near future." Further, he demanded the state government introduce new laws on the unemployment issue and said that the party will agitate against the subject if it gets neglected in the assembly sessions.

Meanwhile, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani also said that around five million people are unemployed in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022