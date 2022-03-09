Maha: Thieves break into cop's house; valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh stolen

Unidentified men allegedly broke into the house of a policeman and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sarda Nagari area of Ambejogai taluka of Beed, an official said.

Assistant police inspector (API) Ravindra Shinde's family had travelled to Beed city on March 4 and when they returned on Monday, they found that their house had been broken into. Valuables worth Rs 1.26 lakh have been stolen, he said, adding that a case has been registered at Ambajogai city police station.

