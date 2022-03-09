Russia said it will provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Ukraine must hold off Russia's attack for the next seven to 10 days to deny Moscow claiming any sort of victory, a senior Ukrainian official said. CORRIDORS * Russian forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the head of Russia's National Defence Control Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency.

It was unclear if the proposed routes would pass through Russia or Belarus, conditions previously opposed by the Ukrainian government. DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Tass cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

SANCTIONS * Britain unveiled new aviation sanctions on Wednesday giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning aviation or space-related exports to Russia. *A U.S. ban on imports of Russia's oil sparked a further increase in oil prices. Prices have surged more than 30% since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. * Russia is reducing the use of U.S. dollars in its reserves and external settlements following Western sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying. FIGHTING * Ukrainian troops repulsed Russian forces trying to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. * Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the southern regional capital of Mykolayiv in attacks that have been pushed back by Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. * Britain said Ukraine's air defenses were having success against Russian jets, likely preventing Russia from controlling the airspace. DEATH TOLL * The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. NATO AIRCRAFT * The United States rejected a surprise offer by NATO ally Poland on Tuesday to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany as a way to replenish Ukraine's air force. AID * The International Monetary Fund's executive board is poised to approve $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine on Wednesday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * French technology company Dassault Systemes said it will its new business in Russia and Belarus in protest over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, joining a raft of companies severing ties with Russia. * McDonald's Corp, Starbucks, and L'Oreal are temporarily closing all outlets in Russia. Coca-Cola and Pepsi suspended soda sales there. * Unilever became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia. * The London Metal Exchange halted trade in nickel after prices of the metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, doubled to more than $100,000 a tonne.

