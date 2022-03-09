Left Menu

Ukrainian city of Enerhodar says civilians can be evacuated on Wednesday

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:05 IST
The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Wednesday a temporary ceasefire was in force, allowing the evacuation of civilians to start through a "humanitarian corridor". Mayor Dmytro Orlov said humanitarian supplies would be allowed into the city, which has been under fire from Russian forces, and added: "On the way back, buses will pick up civilians who want to leave."

He said civilians would be able to go to the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia.

