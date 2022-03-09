China to provide 5 mln yuan worth of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine
Chinese Red Cross will provide a batch of humanitarian assistance worth 5 million yuan ($791,540) to Ukraine, consisting of daily necessities, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3168 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Chinese Red Cross will provide a batch of humanitarian assistance worth 5 million yuan ($791,540) to Ukraine, consisting of daily necessities, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday. Russia's invasion into Ukraine last month has sent over 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad while those remaining in the encircled Ukrainian town of Mariupol were fast running out of electricity, heat, food, and drinking water after more than a week of bombardment.
China has refused to describe Russia's activities in Ukraine as an invasion. Russia calls its actions a "special operation". ($1 = 6.3168 Chinese yuan renminbi)
