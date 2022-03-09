Left Menu

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:14 IST
UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month
The United Arab Emirates and Israel will sign a broad trade and investment pact by the end of the month, the Gulf state's ambassador to Israel said on Wednesday. "The #UAE and #Israel are looking forward to concluding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement "CEPA" before the end of the month," Mohamed Al Khaja wrote on Twitter.

"The UAE remains confident that the CEPA with Israel will serve as a catalyst for even greater economic prosperity." The UAE and Israel formally established ties in 2020.

