MP: Paralysed man kidnapped for Rs 15 lakh ransom found dead in forest

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:15 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man suffering from paralysis, who was allegedly abducted for Rs 15 lakh ransom, was found dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Rahul Singh, who was kidnapped last week, was found dead in a ditch in Dharmapur forest area, some 5 km from his native Gosalpur village, on Tuesday, said N R Sinha, in-charge of Gosalpur police station.

The victim's father has identified the clothes and shoes found on the decomposed body as that of his son, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The corpse was found by a cattle-grazer, following which the police was alerted, he said.

According to the police, Singh had suffered from paralysis of right hand and leg and could walk with effort.

Singh had not returned home from a local market on March 2, and his father received a ransom call later that night from an unidentified man who had demanded Rs 15 lakh for his safe release, the official said.

