China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to 'breaking point'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:16 IST
Zhao Lijian Image Credit: Twitter(@zlj517 )
  • China

Moves by U.S.-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a "breaking point", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China's concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.

