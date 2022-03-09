Left Menu

Poland only ready to act on jets for Ukraine within NATO framework, presidential adviser says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:24 IST
Poland is ready act on supplying MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only within the framework of NATO, an adviser to the Polish president said on Wednesday after the United States rejected a proposal to put Polish planes at Washington's disposal.

"The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases," Jakub Kumoch told pulic broadcaster TVP Info. "Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO."

