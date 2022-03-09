Ukraine makes new attempt to get civilians out of Mariupol, other cities
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022
Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors", including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said in a video statement that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT)and urged Russian forces to fulfill their commitment to local ceasefires.
