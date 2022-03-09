Ambulances, hearses must in every municipal council jurisdiction in Maha: Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday informed the state legislative Assembly that the availability of ambulances and hearses is a must in every municipal council and Nagar panchayat jurisdiction.

Speaking in the House during Question Hour, Tope said the health department has procured a new fleet of 1,000 ambulances to ferry pregnant women to hospitals for delivery.

The minister was responding to questions about the non-availability of health facilities in the Palghar district.

The availability of ambulances and hearses is a must in every municipal council and Nagar panchayat limit, he said. In places where ambulances and hearses are unavailable, they must be procured from district planning and development council (DPDC) funds or MLAs should buy them using their funds, Tope said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question about the preservation of forts, state Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh said the Maharashtra security force will be tasked with the job of protecting forts from encroachments. The government is also considering a proposal to set up a committee of locals for the preservation of forts, he said.

