Austria says it is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on ice

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:42 IST
Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being handed out.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch told a news conference there would be another review of the public health and constitutional law aspects of the measure within three months. He and the minister for constitutional affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, said the measure could yet be brought back if necessary.

