One killed in blast outside court complex in J-K's Udhampur town
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:03 IST
One person was killed and seven injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday, officials said. The blast took place around 1 pm, they said. Further details are awaited.
