Iran's chief negotiator Bagheri Kani returned to Vienna - ISNA

Iran's chief negotiator in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to the Austrian capital this morning after consultations at home, Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Eleven months of talks in Vienna to restore the deal which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program have reached their final stages.

