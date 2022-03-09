Left Menu

MP: Govt school peon suspended for watching obscene videos at work

A peon posted at a government girls school has been suspended for allegedly watching obscene videos on his cell phone during work hours and neglecting his duties in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district, an official said on Wednesday.

09-03-2022
A peon posted at a government girls' school has been suspended for allegedly watching obscene videos on his cell phone during work hours and neglecting his duties in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken based on a complaint that the 40-year-old staffer was watching obscene videos in the school premises, he said. "We received a complaint that the peon was not working properly and was watching obscene videos in the school, following which I probed the matter and found the allegations to be true. His suspension orders were issued under the Civil Services Conduct Rules," district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas said.

The accused peon used to arrive late to work and leave early. The probe also revealed that he was not listening to the orders given by the school principal and remained glued to his cell phone, the official added.

