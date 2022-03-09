Left Menu

Cabinet apprised of MoU signed between ICMR and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft

Cooperation in the field of medical sciences/health research in areas including Toxicology, Neglected (Tropical) disease, rare diseases and any other areas of mutual interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft e.V. (DFG), Germany in December 2021 and in accordance with Rule 7(d)(i) of the Second Schedule of Government of India (Transaction of Business) rules 1961.

Objectives of the MoU:

Cooperation in the field of medical sciences/health research in areas including Toxicology, Neglected (Tropical) disease, rare diseases and any other areas of mutual interest. The cooperation in scientific research and technological development includes the joint funding of scientific research projects as well as the exchange of researchers, funding of joint seminars, symposia and workshops which would be of high scientific standard and beneficial to the advancement of science, significant from a scientific point of view.

Financial Implications:

(With Inputs from PIB)

