Cambodia says ASEAN-U.S.summit postponed, seeking new date
A summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to be held later this month has been postponed and organisers will seek a new date, Cambodia's foreign minister told Reuters.
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:27 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
A summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to be held later this month has been postponed and organizers will seek a new date, Cambodia's foreign minister told Reuters. "It has been postponed to a later date because some ASEAN leaders cannot attend the meeting on the proposed dates," Minister Prak Sokhonn said in a text message. Cambodia is the current chair of ASEAN.
The United States had announced the summit would be held on March 28 and 29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sokhonn
- The United States
- Southeast Asian
- ASEAN
- Cambodia
- U.S.
- Association
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MEA inaugurates projects reflecting India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN, East Asia
Cambodia vaccinating ages 3-4 to fight omicron outbreak
MEA highlights India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries
Cambodia vaccinates children aged three to five against COVID
ASEAN urges maximum restraint, de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions - draft statement