Cabinet apprised of MoU signed between ICMR and Oxford University, UK

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Oxford University, the UK in November 2021 and in accordance with Rule 7(d)(i) of the Second Schedule of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) rules 1961.

Objectives of the MoU:

The Objectives under the MoU are Capacity building for Indian scientists and researchers, Collection of data compliant with international standards and regulatory requirements, Development of India towards becoming a regional hub for capacity development using its own funds and following the principles of equity and sovereignty, jointly raise and pool funds with time-bound hosting of IDDO secretariat towards achieving the outcomes at ICMR, and building partnership in and beyond data and skill-sharing with equity and transparency.

Both the parties have agreed to exchange and share ideas on three vector-borne diseases in the elimination phase (malaria, visceral leishmaniasis, filariasis) & emerging infections, Support and develop best practices for data management, data documentation, data sharing, and the development of equitable governance frameworks, explore opportunities for collaboration on research programs and to develop a three-year work plan on capacity strengthening, exchange of research fellows, training on data management and statistical analysis.

Financial Implications:

The Parties shall each bear their own costs in relation to the collaboration envisaged by this MOU. If the Parties subsequently secure funding for an element of the activities envisaged by this MOU, and part of that funding is intended to be passed to the other Party, an Additional Agreement will be executed to govern the activity in question.

(With Inputs from PIB)