CISF South Sector pension adalat to be held on Mar 11 in Chennai

A pension adalat for the benefit of retired Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and their families would be held through video conference from the office of the DIG CISF SZ-I headquarters, at Rajaji Bhawan here, on March 11.

Grievances related to pensions of those who retired and their families, and for families of the deceased personnel who served in the units of the CISF south sector under the accounts circle of RPAO/CISF (SZ-I), Chennai, will be redressed at the pension adalat meeting.

Pension accounts officials and those from the government treasury have been requested to attend the meeting for prompt and quick redressal of the grievances, an official release here said on Wednesday.

''CISF pensioners having grievances/problems, if any, in getting pension may attend the pension adalat through video conference on March 11 at 11 am,'' the release said. Those willing to attend could contact the nearby/last served CISF units for further assistance, it said.

Retired personnel facing litigation in pension cases need not appear for the pension adalat, a notification issued by the CISF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)