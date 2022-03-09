Putin signs law on using rainy-day fund to buy OFZ bonds, stocks - RIA
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on using the country's rainy-day National Wealth Fund to buy OFZ government bonds and stocks, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Putin also signed a series of laws enabling a new "capital amnesty" designed to encourage people to return money or financial instruments to Russia without facing tax or other penalties, RIA reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Putin
- National Wealth Fund
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China
Russia's upper house gives President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country.
Brent crude tops $100 per barrel after President Vladimir Putin launches Russia's long-anticipated attack on Ukraine, reports AP.
Prime Minister Modi likely to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Sources.
UK to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin: PM Boris Johnson.